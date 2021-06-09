Barbara Vinson ChandlerDecember 27, 1939 - June 7, 2021Barbara Vinson Chandler, 81, of Opelika, died peacefully at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama on Monday, June 7, after a short but hard fought battle with leukemia.Barbara was born on December 27, 1939 in Fairview, NC. She graduated from Beauregard High School in 1958 near Opelika, Alabama and was a lifelong member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.She was born to the late Leland M. Vinson of Opelika and Agnes Howard of Fairview, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hugh Chandler of Opelika, and her brother, Sgt. Major Leland B. "Bud" Vinson, USMC (Yoko) of Hubert, North Carolina.She is survived by her three children: Eric Chandler (Lottie) of Opelika; Angie Chandler of Arden, NC; and Lea Ann Nhoybouakong (Alan) of Mt Holly, NC; as well as two sisters, Pauline Hobbs (Newton, Alabama) and Leona Vinson (Opelika).She is also survived by nine grandchildren Erica Anderson (Wil) and Jonathan Chandler (Coach JC) (Tiffany) of Opelika; Miranda Chandler (Chris Harrah) of Nashville, TN; Samantha Nhoybouakong (Mt. Holly, NC); Sgt. Anthony Nhoybouakong, USAF (Lancaster, CA); and John, Tony, Alex, and Nina Komthongpane (Charlotte, NC). She was also blessed with four great-grand children: Thomas, Tucker, Turner, and Stallings, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.Barbara retired from BellSouth in 1995 after holding several positions in Opelika, Phenix City, Montgomery, Anniston, and Birmingham, Alabama. She was a graduate of Opelika Technical School. Following her retirement, she earned an Associate of Arts Degree at Southern Union State Junior College in Opelika, Alabama and served as a library technician at the school for 10 years until her retirement in 2016.Barbara loved nature, animals, the arts, and Native American culture. She was devoted to her family. She was a hand quilter and made many quilts for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed seasonal rituals of canning vegetables, pear preserves and applesauce. She was a painter, enjoyed ceramics and was an avid reader. She was active in her church, Hopewell United Methodist Church, founded by her ancestors more than 175 years ago, and served as a Youth Sunday School Teacher, among many volunteer positions. She loved the mountains of Western North Carolina and enjoyed many visits to her daughters there. She adored her cats, Cherokee and Apache-Clementine, and was called Granny by her family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.The family will accept visitors in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10, from 6 pm-8 pm.A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, June 11, at 11:00 am at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Drue Tubbs officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 4157, Opelika, AL 36803; the Lee County Humane Society at 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, Alabama, 36832; or to Compassus Hospice Bethany House, Attn: Hospice Angels, at 1171 Gatewood Dr., Building 100, Auburn, Alabama, 36830.The family would like to sincerely thank Compassus Hospice and the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama for their kindness and support.