Barbara Dudley Crum
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Barbara Dudley Crum

April 30, 1942 - March 11, 2021

Barbara Dudley Crum, 78, passed away on March 11, 2021 at her home in Auburn after an extended battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Barbara was born on April 30, 1942 to Hugh Robert and Selma Prince Dudley in Opelika, AL. She was a 1960 graduate of Opelika High School and a 1963 graduate of Auburn University. She was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and the McGehee-Lacy Sunday School Class. She was also a long-time member of the Friday Morning Bible Study in Auburn, a member of the Woman's Club of Auburn and had been active in several bridge clubs.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Selma Dudley and her sister Frances Dudley Lawler.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Edward Craig Crum, her sons Robert Edward Crum (Teri) and David Dudley Crum and her grandchildren Carson Crum, Brandon Crum, Carter Crum, Courtney Crum, Caroline Crum and Henry Crum.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 16 at 11:00 am at Town Creek Park Cemetery which will be officiated by Dr. Cory Smith, Rev. Charles Cummings and Dr. Bill Dudley.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those that wish to make a memorial contribution send it to Auburn United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831 or to a charity of your choice.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Town Creek Cemetery
1150 South Gay Street, Auburn, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Thinking of you Ed and all your family during this time. Barbara was a beautiful and gracious lady. She was such a wonderful Bible teacher in our Friday Morning Bible Study group. May God comfort each of you now and in days to come. Love, Shirley and Ray
Shirley and Ray Brown
March 15, 2021
Rest in heaven sweet Barbara. You were an awesome neighbor. I´ll never forget the day you cheered me so much at church. Thank you for your kindness. I´ve known you all my life. Great times in the 70´s and 80´s.
Laura Adams
March 14, 2021
So many good memories!!!!
Carole C Scrushy
March 14, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. Our love, the Cannons
Lewis & Effie Cannon
March 13, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Prayers for the family.
Terrell Smith
March 12, 2021
My Dear Friend, you have my deepest sympathy. Our many happy times tougher cause me to grieve with you and the family. God will sustain us, walk beside us and hold our hands
Paul Smith
March 12, 2021
