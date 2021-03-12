Barbara Dudley Crum
April 30, 1942 - March 11, 2021
Barbara Dudley Crum, 78, passed away on March 11, 2021 at her home in Auburn after an extended battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
Barbara was born on April 30, 1942 to Hugh Robert and Selma Prince Dudley in Opelika, AL. She was a 1960 graduate of Opelika High School and a 1963 graduate of Auburn University. She was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church and the McGehee-Lacy Sunday School Class. She was also a long-time member of the Friday Morning Bible Study in Auburn, a member of the Woman's Club of Auburn and had been active in several bridge clubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Selma Dudley and her sister Frances Dudley Lawler.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years Edward Craig Crum, her sons Robert Edward Crum (Teri) and David Dudley Crum and her grandchildren Carson Crum, Brandon Crum, Carter Crum, Courtney Crum, Caroline Crum and Henry Crum.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 16 at 11:00 am at Town Creek Park Cemetery which will be officiated by Dr. Cory Smith, Rev. Charles Cummings and Dr. Bill Dudley.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those that wish to make a memorial contribution send it to Auburn United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831 or to a charity of your choice
.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.