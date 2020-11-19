Barbara Hogan Marchando
September 24, 1934 - November 16, 2020
Graveside Service for Mrs. Barbara Hogan Marchando, 86, of Opelika, will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike King will officiate.
Mrs. Marchando passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was born on September 24, 1934 in Dadeville, Alabama. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Opelika. She participated in the WMU and sang in the choir. She worked as a teacher in many Christian Schools.
She is survived by her children, Gloria (John) Gittings of Auburn, Jonathan Hogan (Ronnie Lee) of Dadeville, and Linda Crocker of Abbeville; grandchildren, Joy Pritchard Brigham (Matthew), Joshua Hogan, Jessica Hogan McCoy (Dylan), Duke Crocker, Wayne Crocker, and Timothy Crocker; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Hogan, second husband, Alex Marchando; mother, Carrie Whatley Patterson; son, David Hogan; and son-in-law, Don Crocker.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com
All visitations and services will be held in compliance with the mandated rules from Alabama Dept of Public Health.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 19, 2020.