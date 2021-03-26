Barbara Stone Jarvis



November 4, 1947 - March 23, 2021



A funeral service for Barbara Stone Jarvis, 73, of Auburn, formerly of Albertville, AL, will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Albertville Memorial Chapel in Albertville, AL with graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz, AL. Mrs. Jarvis was born November 4, 1947 to parents, the late Ralph Winfred Stone and Ollie Mae Stone Bradberry in Albertville, AL. Mrs. Jarvis died March 23, 2021 at Bethany House in Auburn, AL . She was a 1966 graduate of Albertville High School where she was a cheerleader. She continued her education at Snead State where she also cheered for two years. She then transferred to Auburn University where she graduated in 1974 with a degree in Early Childhood Education and then pursued her Masters degree. Mrs. Jarvis was one of the first Kindergarten teachers in the state of Alabama and she retired with 35 years of teaching. She enjoyed reading, fishing, playing bunko with friends and most importantly supporting and playing with her three granddaughters Olivia, Madelyn and Emily. Her granddaughters were her absolute pride and joy and they could always bring a smile to her face. Mrs. Jarvis was preceded in death by her father, Ralph W. Stone, mother, Ollie Mae Stone Bradberry, stepmother Zora C. Stone, stepfather Hugo Bradberry and sister, Susan J. Stone; aunts and uncles, John and Kathy Price, George and Alma Stone, Charlie and Jean Stone, Flora Mae Stewart, Doyle Peppers, Hoyt Stone, Hoyce Stone and cousins Charles Stone, Randy Stewart and Gary Price. Mrs. Jarvis is survived by her daughter, Julie Jarvis (Jason) Gregory; three granddaughters, Olivia Kate Gregory, Madelyn Margaret Gregory, and Emily Alyson Gregory of Troy, AL; an uncle, Ray Stone of Centre, AL; cousins Connie Witt, Jim Price (Sherry), Karin Price, Karen Hawkins (Jerry), Mary Nell DeWeese (Larry), June Peppers, David Peppers(Brenda), George Stone (Wilma), Bobby Stone (Sandra), Nettie Beth Lovelady (Tommy), Mike Stewart (Kathy), Martha Nunnally (Gary), Betsy Paine, Jean Ann Stone and Charis Witt Cartron (Mickey).



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 26, 2021.