Barbara Jean Reese
August 16, 1959 - October 19, 2020
Graveside service for Barbara Reese, 61, of Tuskegee, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Monday, October 26, 2020, at Memory Garden Cemetery, 740 Cemetery Road, Notasulga, AL 36866, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.
Ms. Reese, who passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born August 16, 1959 in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Ms. Reese will be Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 3 pm – 5 pm.
Survivors include: one daughter, Roderica Reese of Salem, AL; three grandchildren, A'Miya Adair, Ja'Bria Adair and Karij Hayes all of Salem, AL; five sisters, Mary Louise Williams of Auburn, AL, Lorrain Reese of Salem, AL, Teresa Reese of Montgomery, AL, Patricia Solomon of Hertford County, NC and Michelle McCarthy of Tuskegee, AL; one brother, Kenneth Earl Reese of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Wallace Ligon of Tuskegee, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 25, 2020.