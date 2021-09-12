Barbara Wood Mitchell
August 15, 1934 - September 6, 2021
Barbara Jane Wood Mitchell of Opelika, Alabama, passed away on September 6, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born on August 15, 1934 in Uniontown, Alabama to Osie Irene and Ruby Leyland Wood.
During her school days at Beauregard High School, she fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Percer Preston (Pete) Mitchell to whom she was married for almost 60 years.
After graduating from Beauregard High School in 1953, Barbara worked as a Bookkeeper for Tom Houston Peanut Company in Columbus, Georgia. Later after she was married, she worked for Production Credit in Opelika, Alabama and then joined the family business in 1959 with Mitchell Farm Supply in Phenix City, Alabama. In 1968, Barbara and her family relocated to Savannah, Georgia. While living in Savanah and later in Albany, Georgia, she devoted herself full-time to raising three beautiful daughters. Throughout her life, Barbara was active in her local church participating in and leading small group and women's Bible studies.
Upon her husband's retirement, Barbara and Pete returned home to Beauregard in 1996 where she assisted Pete with management of their beloved Mitchell Triple DDD Farm. Barbara was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, local Bible studies, and the Beauregard Garden Club. Barbara volunteered at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center in Opelika, Alabama and Monarch Estates Assisted Living in Auburn, Alabama leading monthly devotions for the residents.
Barbara's gifts were hospitality and caregiving. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining with Low Country boils, Amtrack games and annual Christmas parties. Barbara and Pete had generous hearts allowing others to enjoy time on the farm – hunting, fishing, picking pecans and staying in the small farmhouse temporarily, when needed. She enjoyed traveling and did so extensively around the globe in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. She loved spending time with her family mentoring her daughters and grandchildren and sharing the love of Jesus.
Barbara is preceded by her husband of 59 years, 10 months, Percer Preston (Pete) Mitchell, who she married in 1957 in Columbus, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her mother, Osie Irene Wood and father, Ruby Leyland Wood; her brothers and sisters, Irene Wood, Margie Smith, R.L. Wood, James Wood, Elizabeth Dennis, Gates Wood, and Osie Jewell Wood.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Dena (Gregory) Jones of Atlanta, Georgia; her daughter, Donna (Robert) Wooster of Easton, Massachusetts; her daughter, Debbie (Frank) Auditore of Easton, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Hannah Jones, Landon (Cara) Jones, Bobby Wooster, Timothy Wooster, Kelsey Wooster, Michael Auditore, Krista Auditore, and Mark Auditore; and, her great-granddaughter, Annabeth Jones.
A graveside service for family will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, Alabama on Sunday afternoon, September 12, 2021. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, Alabama later in the fall of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Senior Adult Ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church located at 800 Second Avenue, Opelika, Alabama, 36801 or Samaritan's Purse located at samaritanspurse.org
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 12, 2021.