Barbara Ann Cole Owens
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeff Jones Funeral Home
152 Alabama Ave E
Lafayette, AL
Mrs. Barbara Ann Cole Owens

June 26, 1935 - December 18, 2020

Mrs. Barbara Ann Cole Owens, 85 of LaFayette, Alabama passed away peacefully at Tanner East Alabama in Wedowee, Alabama on Friday December 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She was born on June 26, 1935 in LaFayette to the late Edward Lawson Cole, Sr. and the late Evie Yarbrough Cole. She graduated from LaFayette High School in 1953 and worked at Farmers And Merchants Bank for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Owens was preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters Marion Cole Gomes and Helen Cole Shaddix and Brothers Edward Lawson Cole, Jr., and Jerry Francis Cole. She is survived by her Daughter Robin (Mark) Ennis of Opelika Al., and her Son Jon (Alice) Owens of Alexander City, Al., Grandchildren Jack McCown, of Nashville, Tn., Catherine (Bo) Larkin of Auburn, Al., Luke Owens, Audrey Owens and Jake Owens of Alexander City, Al., her Sister Carolyn (Franklin) Blackmon of LaFayette, Al., her Brother Nathan Cole of Valley, Al. and numerous nieces, nephews and Friends.

Graveside services will be held Monday December 21, 2020 at 2PM at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Caulfield officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church in her memory.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Tanner East Alabama and the entire staff at Compasses hospice of Roanoke.

Most Importantly the family wishes to specially thank Sheree Poore her faithful caregiver and friend for the past several months, Their servant hearts and kindness will never be forgotten.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
LaFayette City Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeff Jones Funeral Home
