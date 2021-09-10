Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barry Lee Crenshall
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Barry Lee Crenshall

May 30, 1960 - September 8, 2021

Barry L. Crenshall, 61, of Opelika, AL passed away September 8, 2021.

Mr. Crenshall was born May 30, 1960. He was native to Lee County Alabama, where he has lived most of his life and attended Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Crenshall served in the Navy for eight years and then went on to instruct truck driving courses for Southern Union Community College.

He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Crenshall; stepfather, Bruce Parker; and brother, Russell Crenshall.

Mr. Crenshall is survived by his wife, Lisa Long Crenshall of Opelika, AL; son, Chris (Kristen) Grimes; mother, Ms. Louise S. Parker; two grandchildren; brothers; Randy (Jeney) Crenshall of Opelika, AL and Kenneth (Leigh) Crenshall of Cusseta, AL. brother-in-laws: Dennis (Diane) Long and Terry (Carol) Long; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM at Garden Hills Cemetery. Reverend Drew Thomas to officiate.

Go Dawgs & War Eagle!!

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.