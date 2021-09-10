Barry Lee CrenshallMay 30, 1960 - September 8, 2021Barry L. Crenshall, 61, of Opelika, AL passed away September 8, 2021.Mr. Crenshall was born May 30, 1960. He was native to Lee County Alabama, where he has lived most of his life and attended Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Crenshall served in the Navy for eight years and then went on to instruct truck driving courses for Southern Union Community College.He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Crenshall; stepfather, Bruce Parker; and brother, Russell Crenshall.Mr. Crenshall is survived by his wife, Lisa Long Crenshall of Opelika, AL; son, Chris (Kristen) Grimes; mother, Ms. Louise S. Parker; two grandchildren; brothers; Randy (Jeney) Crenshall of Opelika, AL and Kenneth (Leigh) Crenshall of Cusseta, AL. brother-in-laws: Dennis (Diane) Long and Terry (Carol) Long; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM at Garden Hills Cemetery. Reverend Drew Thomas to officiate.Go Dawgs & War Eagle!!