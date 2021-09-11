Barry Lee CrenshawMay 30, 1960 - September 8, 2021Barry L. Crenshaw, 61, of Opelika, AL passed away September 8, 2021.Mr. Crenshaw was born May 30, 1960. He was native to Lee County Alabama, where he has lived most of his life and attended Victory Baptist Church. Mr. Crenshaw served in the Navy for eight years and then went on to instruct truck driving courses for Southern Union Community College.He is preceded in death by his father, Wallace Crenshaw; stepfather, Bruce Parker; and brother, Russell Crenshaw.Mr. Crenshaw is survived by his wife, Lisa Long Crenshaw of Opelika, AL; son, Chris (Kristen) Grimes; mother, Ms. Louise S. Parker; two grandchildren; brothers: Randy (Jenney) Crenshaw of Opelika, AL and Kenneth (Leigh) Crenshaw of Cusseta, AL. brothers-in-law: Dennis (Diane) Long and Terry (Carol) Long; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 AM at Garden Hills Cemetery. Reverend Drew Thomas to officiate.Go Dawgs & War Eagle!!