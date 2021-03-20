Ben Fitzpatrick
December 11, 1939 - March 13, 2021
Graveside service for Ben Fitzpatrick, 81, of Lafayette, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 28, Lafayette, AL 36862, Reverend Calvin Marshall will officiate.
Mr. Fitzpatrick, who passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Lee's Personal Assisted Living & Adult Day Care Center in Lanett, Alabama, was born December 11, 1939 in Chambers County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Fitzpatrick will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: eight children, Bobbie Jean (Willie) Dowdell in Waverly, AL, Fannie (Hiawatha, Sr.) Edwards of Lafayette, AL, Neather Dowdell, Janice Todd, Valerie Robinson, Semeatric (Jerry) Ware all of Opelika, AL, Quentin (Bridgette) Fitzpatrick of Athens, AL and Scottie Fitzpatrick of Camp Hill, AL; three sisters, Charlie Mae Banks, Fannie Lou Nelms and Minnie Pearl Harris all of Opelika, AL; twenty-three grandchildren, Nicosha Dowdell, Angelicas Baines, Heather Modo, Pamela Dowdell, Rico Edwards, Tamez Edwards, Breanna Foreman, Shawn Fitzpatrick, Joceyln Fitzpatrick, Natasha Preston, Tynique Foreman, Pricella Dowdell, Rodricus Dowdell, Janelle Fitzpatrick, Trevor Todd, Courtney Fitzpatrick, Deon Wright, Denario Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Torrence Johnson, Cuevas Edwards, Danielle King and Whitney Thompson; thirty-five great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Maggie Story, Cora Welch of Auburn, AL, Clara Floyd of Opelika, AL and Vicie (Jesse) Willis of Lafayette, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 20, 2021.