Benjamin "Ben" Shoffeitt Jr.
1943 - 2021
Benjamin "Ben" Shoffeitt, Jr.

July 17, 1943 - March 15, 2021

Benjamin "Ben" Shoffeitt, Jr. was born in Opelika on July 17, 1943 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 15, 2021.

Ben loved Auburn Football…… War Eagle! He had an excellent memory and enjoyed playing the bass guitar.

Ben was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Shoffeitt; parents, Luther and Maudie Shoffeitt; brother, Homer Lee Shoffeitt, and niece Vicky Wood Coxwell.

Ben is survived by his sisters, Nellie S. Wood and Lollie Mae Taylor (Preston "P.T."), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service will be held at Restoration House (1501 Lee Road 155 Opelika, AL. 36804) Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Johnny Hamby and nephew, Channing "Chan" Wood Officiating.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Restoration House
1501 Lee Road 155, Opelika, AL
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Rest in Peace ole friend, you will be missed, condolences to the family
Alex Frizzell
March 19, 2021
