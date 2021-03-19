Benjamin "Ben" Shoffeitt, Jr.July 17, 1943 - March 15, 2021Benjamin "Ben" Shoffeitt, Jr. was born in Opelika on July 17, 1943 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on March 15, 2021.Ben loved Auburn Football…… War Eagle! He had an excellent memory and enjoyed playing the bass guitar.Ben was of the Baptist Faith.He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Shoffeitt; parents, Luther and Maudie Shoffeitt; brother, Homer Lee Shoffeitt, and niece Vicky Wood Coxwell.Ben is survived by his sisters, Nellie S. Wood and Lollie Mae Taylor (Preston "P.T."), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorial service will be held at Restoration House (1501 Lee Road 155 Opelika, AL. 36804) Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Johnny Hamby and nephew, Channing "Chan" Wood Officiating.