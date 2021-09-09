Menu
Bernetta Ecilla Stinson
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Bernetta Ecilla Stinson

September 13, 1966 - September 3, 2021

Graveside service for Bernetta Stinson, 54, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830.

Ms. Stinson, who passed away Friday, September 3, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama, was born September 13, 1966, in Macon County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: three children, RaQuay Stinson, Shawntavia Stinson and Bryan Stinson all of Auburn, AL; two grandchildren, Cody Lilly and Kayson Stinson; three brothers; Ronald Jordan (Mildred) of Bessemer, AL, Larry Thomas (Cindy) of Arlington, VA and Al Jordan of Opelika, AL; seven sisters, Regina (James) Love of Auburn, AL, Constance (Gregory) Stinson of Panama City, FL, Racheal Sistrunk, Contessa Jordan (Carl) Payne of Opelika, AL, Melisha Jordan of Huntsville, AL, Barbara Williams of Sylacauga, AL and Ashley (Robert) Calloway of Auburn, AL; three special friends, Wendy Holifield, Trya Eiland Evans both of Auburn, AL and April Ward of Camp Hill, AL; a devoted companion, Harris Huey of Montgomery, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Westview Cemetery
700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
