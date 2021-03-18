Menu
Bernice Parker
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Bernice Parker

May 7, 1942 - March 15, 2021

Graveside service for Bernice Parker, 78, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Brother Willie Whack will officiate.

Ms. Parker, who passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home in Opelika, AL, was born May 7, 1942 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Ms. Parker will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Ronnie Parker of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Carolyn Calloway of Opelika, AL, Alice Faye Morgan of Lafayette, AL, Lois (Coleman) Woodson of Montgomery, AL, Belinda Ann Parker and Eleanor "Janice" (Bob) Newsome both of KY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 18, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to the family of Bernice Parker.
Jeanette Perry
April 1, 2021
