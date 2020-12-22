Bernice Felton Philpot
August 15, 1942 - December 19, 2020
Graveside service for Bernice Philpot, 79, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Amos Harris will officiate.
Mrs. Philpot, who passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home in Auburn, Alabama, was born August 15, 1942 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Philpot will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Leopoleon Philpot, Jr.; three sons, Patrick (Betty Ann) Philpot of Auburn, AL, Kelvin (Cynthia) Philpot and Tony (Tracey) Philpot both of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Essie Philpot of Auburn, AL and Prinice "Penny" Felton of Maryland; three brothers, Moses (Ella Pearl) Felton, Sanford (Dorothy) Felton and Bobby Felton all of Auburn, AL; one sister-in-law, Rosseta Lewis of Tuskegee, AL; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2020.