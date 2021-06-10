Menu
Bertha Mae Bishop
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Bertha Mae Bishop

February 18, 1924 - June 8, 2021

Bertha Mae Bishop, 97 of Opelika, born February 18, 1924 to James and Fannie Mae Moore, passed away June 8th at her residence. A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Friday, June 11th, at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Lynn McManious officiating; visitation will begin one hour before at 10:00am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bishop is preceded in death by her husband William Curtis Bishop, Sr. and her parents. She is survived by her children Linda Willeford (Thomas), Janice Veasey (Don), Debra Moore, Curtis Bishop, Jr. (Beverly), Michael Bishop (Ann), Scott Bishop (Dixie); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Bishop was raised in West Point, GA and moved to Opelika in 1962 where she spent most of her life and retired from K-Mart at 84 years old.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Jun
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
I love you Aunt Bertha and will miss you! I have so many good memories of you, Uncle Curt and that house. You will be missed!
Melissa Green
Family
June 11, 2021
