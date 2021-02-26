Bertha CarlisleGraveside service for Mrs. Bertha Carlisle, 69, of the Beauregard Community will be held at 12:00 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Timothy Reynolds will officiate.Mrs. Carlisle passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Carlisle was a 1968 graduate of Sanford High School and later graduated from Opelika Technical School. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Sanford Middle School.There will not be a public viewing.She is survived by: her husband of fifty (50) years, Rev. Dr. C. L. Carlisle of Opelika, AL; three children, Cassandra (Anthony) Flowers of Conyers, GA, Doreene LaShawn Carlisle of Auburn, AL and Cortez Latrent Carlisle of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter; special son/nephew, Jeffery Fuller of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, James (Shirley) Fuller of Opelika, AL, Aaron Fuller of Salem, AL and Oliver (Madeanne) Fuller of Opelika, AL; one sister, Olivia Buchanon of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Gladys P. Carlisle of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Bertha (Walter) Huguley of Valley, AL, Sandra Bullard and Shirley Beasley both of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Bernice Moore of Salem, AL, Margaret Jones of Phenix City, AL and Kelvey Hood of Crawford, AL; two uncles, William (Willie B.) Moore and Thomas Moore both of Salem, AL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.