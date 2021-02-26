Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha Carlisle
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Bertha Carlisle

Graveside service for Mrs. Bertha Carlisle, 69, of the Beauregard Community will be held at 12:00 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Timothy Reynolds will officiate.

Mrs. Carlisle passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church. Mrs. Carlisle was a 1968 graduate of Sanford High School and later graduated from Opelika Technical School. Prior to retiring, she was employed at Sanford Middle School.

There will not be a public viewing.

She is survived by: her husband of fifty (50) years, Rev. Dr. C. L. Carlisle of Opelika, AL; three children, Cassandra (Anthony) Flowers of Conyers, GA, Doreene LaShawn Carlisle of Auburn, AL and Cortez Latrent Carlisle of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter; special son/nephew, Jeffery Fuller of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, James (Shirley) Fuller of Opelika, AL, Aaron Fuller of Salem, AL and Oliver (Madeanne) Fuller of Opelika, AL; one sister, Olivia Buchanon of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Gladys P. Carlisle of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Bertha (Walter) Huguley of Valley, AL, Sandra Bullard and Shirley Beasley both of Opelika, AL; three aunts, Bernice Moore of Salem, AL, Margaret Jones of Phenix City, AL and Kelvey Hood of Crawford, AL; two uncles, William (Willie B.) Moore and Thomas Moore both of Salem, AL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Beauregard Community
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peterson & Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Ms. Doreene. My Heartfelt Condolence on the loss of Your Loved One. May You and Your Family, Be Blessed with Divine Peace, Divine Comfort and God´s Divine Love.
Geneva Arrington
February 28, 2021
Deepest condolences. A beautiful woman inside and out added to the garden in glory. Praying the Lord strengthen you and the family.
Faye Lawson
February 27, 2021
To my family, with deepest sympathy and many prayers, may God continue to strengthen and comfort each of you. Much love.
Sandra Vaughn-Ingram & Family
February 27, 2021
With heartfelt condolences to the Carlisle family
Alice Pruitt Edwards
February 26, 2021
Curtis, Shawn, and Zippy, I want you all to know that you are in my thoughts and prayers! May your heart find comfort in knowing that everything that you shared with Bertha will forever be a part of your life. My deepest condolences.
Wendy (Torbert) Taylor
February 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for you and your family. We pray for the love, peace, and comfort of the Lord to surround you and give you strength.
Vanessa Richard and Family
February 26, 2021
I send my sincere condolences, prayers are going up for you Uncle Oliver and Maedeane. The Lord is your strength.
Evag. Bertha Brown
February 26, 2021
My sincere condolences
Rose Miles
February 26, 2021
A strong beautiful spirit....you kept the faith in God our Father... your spirit will be missed....
Dot Kelley
February 26, 2021
The years I worked with Bertha were some of the best I ever had. There was always plenty of laughter and looking for the next adventure! I'll forever cherish her kind and caring nature. Rest my friend - I'll see you later
Angela Debrow-Alexander
February 26, 2021
Our hearts weep with this Family, May God comfort and strengthen you. Reggie and Priscilla Strickland
Reggie Strickland
February 26, 2021
Ms . Carlisle was very sweet lady when I was at Sanford . I can´t believe this I am shock I am so sorry for you zippy . I will keep all in my prayers.
Justin Murphy
February 26, 2021
Sending love to Curtis and the rest of the family during this time. My prayers and thoughts are with you all. I pray that God give you strength during this time.
Denise Edwards, Dallas, Texas
February 26, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family during this trying time, I wish them strength and may the God of all comfort give them all the the support and courage need.
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results