Bertha StinsonGraveside service for Mrs. Bertha Stinson, 87, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Bernard Anderson will officiate.Mrs. Stinson passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Bethany House. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.Public viewing will be held Monday from 4-6:00 pm.Treasured memories will forever be cherished by: three sons, Andrew (Geneva) Stinson of Opelika, AL, J.T. Stinson and Jerry Stinson both of Auburn, AL; five daughters, Charlotte (Alfred) Barnes, Caroline (James) Morris and Connie (Reaco) Echols of Auburn, AL, Cherrie (Arthur) Harris of Opelika, AL and Cynthia (Kent) McCurdy of Auburn, AL; a stepdaughter, Robin Dumas Philpot of Auburn, AL; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; a special friend like a daughter, Carole (Lee) Hodge of Loachapoka, AL; two sisters, Odessa Stinson of Auburn, AL and Christine Frazier Patrick of Opelika, AL; one brother, Jessie James Frazier of Huntsville, AL; a daughter-in-law, Pam Hubbard of Montgomery, AL; two sisters-in-law, Emma Giles and Sallie Thomas both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.