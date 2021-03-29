Menu
Bertha Stinson
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Bertha Stinson

Graveside service for Mrs. Bertha Stinson, 87, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Bernard Anderson will officiate.

Mrs. Stinson passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Bethany House. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be held Monday from 4-6:00 pm.

Treasured memories will forever be cherished by: three sons, Andrew (Geneva) Stinson of Opelika, AL, J.T. Stinson and Jerry Stinson both of Auburn, AL; five daughters, Charlotte (Alfred) Barnes, Caroline (James) Morris and Connie (Reaco) Echols of Auburn, AL, Cherrie (Arthur) Harris of Opelika, AL and Cynthia (Kent) McCurdy of Auburn, AL; a stepdaughter, Robin Dumas Philpot of Auburn, AL; twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren; a special friend like a daughter, Carole (Lee) Hodge of Loachapoka, AL; two sisters, Odessa Stinson of Auburn, AL and Christine Frazier Patrick of Opelika, AL; one brother, Jessie James Frazier of Huntsville, AL; a daughter-in-law, Pam Hubbard of Montgomery, AL; two sisters-in-law, Emma Giles and Sallie Thomas both of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street P.O. Box 442, Opelika, AL
Mar
30
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with your family!
Othello Dalton
March 30, 2021
Continuous prayers for our family. Aunt Bertha will truly be missed. We love y´all! May God continue to give you strength to go through.
Luthus & Deborah Lyles
March 29, 2021
