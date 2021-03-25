Menu
Bertha Strickland Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Bertha Strickland Williams

Graveside service for Mrs. Bertha Strickland Williams, 86, of Auburn, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 26, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor X. Lee will officiate.

Mrs. Bertha M. Strickland was the daughter of late Rev. Lorenza Strickland and Mrs Annie Lee Gullatte Strickland. She was the seventh of thirteen children. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Willie George Williams. In 1954, she graduated from J.W. Darden High School.

She confessed Christ at an early age and united with St. Paul AME Church in Opelika, AL. Later, she joined Bell Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn, AL. She worked faithfully with the usher board and many other organizations in the church.

Following many years of service, she retired from Walmart in Auburn, AL. Mrs. Williams was a supporter of the Children's Miracle Network where she raised approximately $60,000.

After a lengthy illness, she departed this life on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Magnolia Haven Nursing Home. Her son, Tony Williams, preceded her in death.

Pubic Viewing will be from 4pm-6pm today.

She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Lawrence Eugene (Tawanda) Strickland, Sr. of Opelika, AL; a daughter-in-law, Loretta Williams of Auburn AL; two sisters, Mary Nell Strickland Jackson and Mary E. Durr both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Wayne (Phyllis) Strickland of Opelika, AL; one brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Bryant of Detroit, MI; one sister-in-law, Blanch Strickland of Miami, FL; two grandchildren, Lawrence E. (Tiffany) Strickland Jr. of Tampa, FL and Jerome Shane Pipkin of Waverly, AL; she loved four others as her grandchildren, Laura Foster of Montgomery, AL, Lynn Foster, Jerry Wayne Foster and Victor Foster all of Opelika, AL; twelve great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street P.O. Box 442, Opelika, AL
Mar
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the prayers you gave us at St Paul AME Church sustain us all during this time of mourning. We will miss you cousin but our sweet memories of you will prevail.
Dr. James W Strickland
March 26, 2021
We thank God for knowing cousin Bertha. She recited the best poems at our "Family" Reunions and we loved seeing her "decked out" in her 4 leaf clovers. Rest well dear cousin.
Rev. Robert Luke & Mrs. Colleen Strickland & family
March 25, 2021
Bertha was a wonderful person who was married to my cousin Willie George Williams. I sincerely appreciate her Life and Legacy.
Barbara Pitts
March 25, 2021
Prayers of comfort for Bertha´s loved ones. May we all cherish the memories of joy she brought us. Rest In Jesus, Bertha. My condolences to all.
Frankie Moss
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the family upon the loss of our loveone. Mrs. Bertha was a very dear friend of mine and my neighbor when I moved back to Auburn . She was a very sweet christian lady who loved the Lord and her church and Pastor. She loved her family, her children , and all.of her grandchildren. She is missed very much. Love always, Alva Menifee Thomas.
Alva Menifee Thomas
March 25, 2021
The family has my deepest sympathy.
Nadine Whitaker
March 25, 2021
We are sadden to hear of our dear cousin Bertha. May God comfort and strengthen our Family. Reggie and Priscilla Strickland
Reggie and Priscilla Strickland
March 25, 2021
