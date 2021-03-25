Bertha Strickland WilliamsGraveside service for Mrs. Bertha Strickland Williams, 86, of Auburn, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 26, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor X. Lee will officiate.Mrs. Bertha M. Strickland was the daughter of late Rev. Lorenza Strickland and Mrs Annie Lee Gullatte Strickland. She was the seventh of thirteen children. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Willie George Williams. In 1954, she graduated from J.W. Darden High School.She confessed Christ at an early age and united with St. Paul AME Church in Opelika, AL. Later, she joined Bell Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn, AL. She worked faithfully with the usher board and many other organizations in the church.Following many years of service, she retired from Walmart in Auburn, AL. Mrs. Williams was a supporter of the Children's Miracle Network where she raised approximately $60,000.After a lengthy illness, she departed this life on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Magnolia Haven Nursing Home. Her son, Tony Williams, preceded her in death.Pubic Viewing will be from 4pm-6pm today.She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Lawrence Eugene (Tawanda) Strickland, Sr. of Opelika, AL; a daughter-in-law, Loretta Williams of Auburn AL; two sisters, Mary Nell Strickland Jackson and Mary E. Durr both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Wayne (Phyllis) Strickland of Opelika, AL; one brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Bryant of Detroit, MI; one sister-in-law, Blanch Strickland of Miami, FL; two grandchildren, Lawrence E. (Tiffany) Strickland Jr. of Tampa, FL and Jerome Shane Pipkin of Waverly, AL; she loved four others as her grandchildren, Laura Foster of Montgomery, AL, Lynn Foster, Jerry Wayne Foster and Victor Foster all of Opelika, AL; twelve great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.