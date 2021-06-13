Bette Anna WegenerSeptember 24, 1923 - June 6, 2021Bette Anna (Whyne) Wegener of Auburn, Alabama died gently at the age of 97 on June 6, 2021 at Bethany House. There will be a "remembrance gathering" around the columbarium at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 100 Church Drive, Auburn, AL 36830. Please come share your memories of Bette.Bette was born September 24, 1923 in Ashland, Pennsylvania to the late Charles Herman Whyne and Katie (Strunk) Whyne. She is survived by her daughter Kristin Wegener Moore of Auburn, AL; Stepson Peter Johnson of Trumansburg, NY; Grandsons Daniel M. Thrasher and Gabriel B. Moore; Great-Grandchildren Charlie B. Moore and Vivianne B. Moore; Step Grandchildren Sonia Klemperer-Johnson and Maria Klemperer-Johnson; God-daughter Reverend Drake Whitelaw; and especially attentive nieces Diane Lippincot and Laura Garcia.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Wegener, after 60 years of marriage and their beloved son Eric Lane Wegener at the all too early age of 15 on May 12, 1962, and was the longest lived of her siblings John Whyne, Mildred Waldner, Hazel Moser Bond, Helen Blakely, Bill Whyne, Thomas Whyne, and Dorothy and Jean Whyne (who died in infancy).Bette was active in many clubs and organizations, wearing her northern stylish hats to special events, to the surprise of the Auburn ladies. She typed theses, doctoral dissertations, and book manuscripts for students and professors. She was secretary for Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church and choir director for Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for five years. She had a lovely operatic soprano voice, even into her 90s. She was secretary to Bill Ham, Sr. at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, then manager for 3 years and in that capacity was secretary-treasurer of the Industrial Development Board, Interclub Council, and Beautification Council. She also served a 3-year term on the Board of Zoning Adjustment. She was an avid golfer who played into her eighties. She also played Bridge with numerous groups and in her own words, " was good at it." The Wegeners' were blessed with many friends and acquaintances, for the six decades we have lived here. We are thankful to God for bringing us here and blessing us in the Auburn community.We are especially grateful to the God-sent home care professionals and medical staff who have cared for my mother and myself these last two years. God Bless!