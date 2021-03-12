Bettina Edwards "Tina" Washington
July 28, 1960 - March 8, 2021
Graveside service for Bettina Washington, 60, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1049 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Roger Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Washington, who passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Lafayette Extended Care in Lafayette, AL, was born July 28, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Washington will be Friday, March 12, 2021, 4 –6 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Mose "Jimmy" Washington of Opelika, AL; three children, Quenessa Edwards, Mose Edwards and Farren Edwards all of Opelika, AL; nine grandchildren, Shakira Zy'Tina Edwards of Loachapoka, AL, Marquavious Demose Edwards, Jeramiah D'von Holloway both of Newnan, GA, Malia Johnson of Beauregard, AL, Zariah Heard, Kylee Dowell both of Opelika, AL, Jaylin Malik Griffin of Auburn, AL, Kemaunon Joshua Carter of Birmingham, AL, and Dezmone Kemose Jones Edwards of Columbus, GA; three sisters, Linda (Kenneth) Dowdell of Salem, AL, Josephine Moody of Opelika, AL and Betty (Elder Kevin) Pauley of Toney, AL; one brother, Robert (Tammy) Edwards of Toney, AL; two aunts, Jamie Drake of Milwaukee, WI and Mattie Bell Dowdell of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Debra (Curtis) Dowdell of Waverly, AL and Vickie (Tommy) Menafield of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Calvin (Pamela) Washington of Auburn, AL, Eddie James Washington of Opelika, AL and Kenneth Washington of Waverly, AL; a host of special nieces; special nephews, other relatives and friends.
