Betty Kilpatrick BoucherJune 17, 1932 - September 25, 2021Betty Jean Kilpatrick Boucher, 89, passed away September 25, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. A family graveside service will be held due to Covid.Mrs. Boucher was born on June 17, 1932 in Andalusia, Alabama. She grew up in Opelika, Alabama and was a graduate of Clift High School. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Opelika and served as secretary/treasurer of the Poe Sunday School class for many years. She married Walter J. Boucher in 1952.They lived in Japan while he served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and afterward returned to Opelika where she worked for many years for Scott Bridge Company.She is survived by two children, Steve (Lynne) Boucher- Opelika; and Debbie (Jim) Freind -Auburn; four grandchildren, Brad (Amra) Boucher and Stephanie (Doug) Eckhardt, all of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amanda (Justin) Nims - Auburn, Kimberly (Jimmy) Dunn - Birmingham; seven great-grandchildren, Addison Boucher, Shepard Boucher, Emily Eckhardt, Sadie Eckhardt, Walter Nims, Ann York Nims, and Charlotte Dunn. Mrs. Boucher was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walt Boucher; her parents, Carl and Vennie Lou Kilpatrick; and her sister Geraldine Kilpatrick Morris.The family is grateful for the care provided to her for the past year by Elizabeth Foreman, Gwen Wilson, Tameica Brown, and Linda Bayse. The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Opelika First United Methodist Church Building Fund.