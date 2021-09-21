Betty ShawNovember 24, 1933 - September 15, 2021Mrs. Shaw, who died on September 15, 2021 was born on November 24, 1933 in Talladega County. She and her husband Clint moved to Huntsville in 1959 after he completed his service in the United States Air Force, then moved to Auburn in 1985. She worked for Auburn University where she retired in 1997.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Shaw, father Marlin Olen Pike, mother Mary Porter Pike, and sister Shirley Corcoran.She is survived by her three daughters, Melissa Heron of Priceville, AL; Lynn Richey of Opelika; Suzanne Shaw of Auburn; and two grandsons Ethan Heron and Colby Richey.Visitation for Mrs. Shaw will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday September 22, 2021 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.Funeral Services for Betty Shaw, 87, of Auburn will be 12:00 pm, Thursday September 23, 2021 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Joel Maxwell officiating. Burial will follow at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Foundation for Geriatric Education through NHC Moulton, Attn: Brittney Hensley, 300 Hospital Street, Moulton, AL 35650 or Lee-Russell Council of Governments – Area Agency on Aging, 2207 Gateway Dr. Opelika, AL 36801.