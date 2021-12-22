Betty Jean ShellAugust 10, 1935 - December 17, 2021Betty Jean Brown Shell, age 86, died December 17 at home in Auburn.Born Aug. 10, 1935 in Georgiana, AL, Jean was raised in nearby Chapman, the daughter of Florence and J.D. Brown. Jean graduated from Georgiana High School and Judson College and was an Auburn University honors graduate in 1974. Starting with kindergarten, Jean taught every grade at Dean Road Elementary School during her 12 years teaching there. She also worked in real estate for several years. Working full time, raising a family and enjoying an active social life that included bridge and tennis, Jean also managed to operate a legendary well-stocked household kitchen that was an all-hours destination location for her sons and their many friends. Jean was a member of The Seekers Sunday School class at First Baptist Church in Auburn, where she and Wayne had been members since the 1950s. A gifted pianist with a lifelong love of music, Jean's church choir membership spanned five decades, and she lent her beautiful voice to many hymns and songs. Jean also played piano for chorus groups of all ages at church—and in a pinch for any church event where a pianist was needed. She was even known to play an impromptu "concert" for neighborhood kids on occasion. After Wayne retired in 1994, Jean and Wayne joined the "RV nation" and traveled to every corner of the country and across North America several times sightseeing and visiting extended family and friends in an RV that kept getting larger. Jean thrived on spending time with family and friends and enjoying relationships built over 60 joyful years living in the Auburn community. She brought love and light to everyone she encountered and was known for her gentleness and kind soul.Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Wayne Shell, who died May 14, and brother James Brown, who died in 2012.Jean is survived by her sons Ben, Dan and his wife Mary (Jean's "daughter"); grandchildren, Mason Wayne Shell (Rachel), James Daniel Shell and Sara Jean Shell, and wonderful family friend Annie Ruth Epps.A memorial service is set for 2:00 p.m., January 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Auburn (masks optional for those who are vaccinated.)Donations in Jean Shell's name can be made to the Lee County Humane Society or Lee County Food Bank.