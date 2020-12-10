Menu
Betty Jean Soileau
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Betty Jean Soileau

July 19, 1933 - December 8, 2020

Betty Soileau of Auburn passed on December 8, 2020 at Oak Park Nursing Home. She was born July 19, 1933 in Lagrange, Georgia to Otis and Vergie Hornsby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis Hornsby and Vergie Jones, daughter Wanda Janes, son Stephen Soileau, brother Jody Hornsby and sister Hazel McConnell.

She is survived by her daughter Catherine Soileau Emery (Chip), grandchildren Amber Scott (Casey), Caitlin Wynn, Jennifer Tatum (Jerome), Amanda Fleming (Brandon), Leah Soileau (Hayden), Russell Soileau and Stephen Dalton Soileau (Beth). Great Grandchildren Carter, Ella Cate and Elizabeth Scott, Elisabeth Tatum, David, Celeste and Meadow Fleming, Reese Pitcock and Tyler Soileau. Siblings Linda Lee, Roger Jones and Carl Hornsby.

She spent most of her life as an Auburn resident, but prior to moving to Alabama she lived many years in New Orleans, LA where all three of her children were born. She carried a love for Cajun food, making people laugh and most of all her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Oak Park for their care and kindness over the last 12 years.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 12 at 9:30am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with the service at 11am, with Reverend Larry Dawson and Father Michael Farmer officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
12
Interment
Garden Hills Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cathy sorry to read of your moms passing. James and I have fund memories of her and how she loved her family.
Lynette Monroe
December 14, 2020
Praying for Ms. Betty´s sweet family.
Vickie Strong
December 10, 2020
Prayers for Cathy and family. We love you Aunt Betty. I know you are healed now and with your mom, children, and siblings.
Donna L Hill
December 10, 2020
