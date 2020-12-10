Ms. Bettye Ann Baker
April 14, 1945 - December 6, 2020
Ms. Bettye Ann Baker, 75, of LaGrange, GA (formerly of LaFayette) died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Plains (LaFayette) at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Cecelia Broome officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).
Ms. Baker is survived by two sons: Dexter (Christie) Baker and Reginald Patten both of LaGrange; one daughter: Wanda Fannin, LaGrange; two sisters-in-law: Margaret Baker, Valley and Mae Doris Banks, Opelika; a nephew: Kenneth (Margaret) Baker, Selma; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.