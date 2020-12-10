Menu
Bettye Ann Baker
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Ms. Bettye Ann Baker

April 14, 1945 - December 6, 2020

Ms. Bettye Ann Baker, 75, of LaGrange, GA (formerly of LaFayette) died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange. A graveside service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Plains (LaFayette) at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Cecelia Broome officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Ms. Baker is survived by two sons: Dexter (Christie) Baker and Reginald Patten both of LaGrange; one daughter: Wanda Fannin, LaGrange; two sisters-in-law: Margaret Baker, Valley and Mae Doris Banks, Opelika; a nephew: Kenneth (Margaret) Baker, Selma; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW, Lafayette, AL
Dec
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
White Plains (LaFayette), AL
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
She was my friend and I will miss her
Gloria Cox
December 17, 2020
