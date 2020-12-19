Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Ann Styes
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Beverly Ann Styes

November 29, 1953 - December 16, 2020

Beverly Ann Styes, 67 of Auburn, passed away December 16th at Bethany House. A Graveside Service will be 2:00pm, December 20th at Sylvan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fosters, Alabama.

Beverly Styes was a lover of coffee, Perry Mason, True Crime, cigarettes, Alabama football, biscuits, and her grandsons. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she is loved all the way to the moon and back.

Ms. Styes is survived by her daughter, Heather Styes (Tad Davis); grandchildren: Atticus and Rowen.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Foundation.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 19, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sylvan United Methodist Church Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heather your mama was beautiful sweet person we are so sorry for your loss praying for you and your family love you
Buster & marie Webster
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results