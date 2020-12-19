Beverly Ann StyesNovember 29, 1953 - December 16, 2020Beverly Ann Styes, 67 of Auburn, passed away December 16th at Bethany House. A Graveside Service will be 2:00pm, December 20th at Sylvan United Methodist Church Cemetery, Fosters, Alabama.Beverly Styes was a lover of coffee, Perry Mason, True Crime, cigarettes, Alabama football, biscuits, and her grandsons. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she is loved all the way to the moon and back.Ms. Styes is survived by her daughter, Heather Styes (Tad Davis); grandchildren: Atticus and Rowen.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Foundation.