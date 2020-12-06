Bill Heath
March 29, 1929 - December 4, 2020
Bill Heath, 91 0f Opelika, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. A funeral service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, burial will follow the service in Rosemere Cemetery. A full obituary will publish at a later date.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 6, 2020.