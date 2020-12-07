Billie "Bill" Tensely Heath
March 29, 1929 - December 4, 2020
Billie "Bill" Tensely Heath was born in Opelika, March 29, 1929. He passed away at Bill Nichols Veterans Retirement Center on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Mr. Heath was a Veteran who served in the Korean War, and was stationed in Adak, Alaska. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Opelika. Mr. Heath was an avid hunter, fisherman, and Auburn fan.
Mr. Heath is preceded in death by his brother Charlie; sisters: Rubilee, and Sarah; granddaughter, Tenley Heath.
Mr. Heath is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phoebe Weekly Heath; sons: Jim, Wil, and Robert Heath (Elaine); grandchildren: Kryston, Amelia, Wyatt, and Ford Heath; twin sister, Bettie Campbell, along with several nieces, and nephews, and a special thanks to Joe Higgins.
A funeral service will be 2:00pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service beginning at 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, burial will follow the service in Rosemere Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to:St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 50
Memphis, TN 38001-9929 StJude.org
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 7, 2020.