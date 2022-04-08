Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billy Edward "Doc" Holloway
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Send Flowers
Billy Edward "Doc" Holloway

June 8, 1964 - April 4, 2022

Funeral service for Billy Holloway, 57, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Christ Temple Holiness Church, 610 Clanton Street, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate.

Mr. Holloway, who passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born June 8, 1964 in Chambers County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

Mr. Holloway will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Mable Holloway of Opelika, AL; four daughters, Lakeisha (Christopher) Johnson of Mansfield, TX, Qneisha Holloway (Tiwago) of Auburn, AL, Kaneesha (Cordero) Houston and Marsha Holloway both of Opelika, AL; eleven grandchildren, Timeisha Harris, Twaneesha Harris, Timiya Harris, Christopher Johnson, Christian Johnson, C'Nylah Houston, Karmyn Houston, Cordero Houston, Jr., Cayden Brown, Cayson Brown and Cayleb Edwards; father, Elijah Marshall, Sr. of Valley, AL; three sisters, Maria Holloway of Opelika, AL, Christine (Bobby) Jackson and Ruby (Eddie) Williams both of Lanett, AL; five brothers, John Holloway, Phillip (Mary) Harris both of Opelika, AL, Elijah (Gloria) Marshall, Jr. of West Point, GA, Norell (Andree) Jackson of Valley, AL and Jesse Harris of Montgomery, AL; three step-sisters, Kathy Jackson of Columbus, GA, Glenda Baker Hinton of Birmingham, AL and Katie (Keith) Funderburk of Indian Head, MD; a special uncle, Willie Sheldon Butler of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law, Christopher Carlton of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Audrey Wilson, Alice Hodge (Reginal) both of Opelika, AL and Juanita Williams of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, Ted (Margaret) Williams of Greensboro, NC and Albert Williams of Auburn, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Apr
9
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Christ Temple Holiness Church
610 Clanton Street, Opelika, AL
Apr
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Christ Temple Holiness Church
610 Clanton Street, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.