Billy Edward "Doc" Holloway
June 8, 1964 - April 4, 2022
Funeral service for Billy Holloway, 57, of Opelika, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Christ Temple Holiness Church, 610 Clanton Street, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Garden Hills Cemetery, Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate.
Mr. Holloway, who passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born June 8, 1964 in Chambers County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
Mr. Holloway will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Mable Holloway of Opelika, AL; four daughters, Lakeisha (Christopher) Johnson of Mansfield, TX, Qneisha Holloway (Tiwago) of Auburn, AL, Kaneesha (Cordero) Houston and Marsha Holloway both of Opelika, AL; eleven grandchildren, Timeisha Harris, Twaneesha Harris, Timiya Harris, Christopher Johnson, Christian Johnson, C'Nylah Houston, Karmyn Houston, Cordero Houston, Jr., Cayden Brown, Cayson Brown and Cayleb Edwards; father, Elijah Marshall, Sr. of Valley, AL; three sisters, Maria Holloway of Opelika, AL, Christine (Bobby) Jackson and Ruby (Eddie) Williams both of Lanett, AL; five brothers, John Holloway, Phillip (Mary) Harris both of Opelika, AL, Elijah (Gloria) Marshall, Jr. of West Point, GA, Norell (Andree) Jackson of Valley, AL and Jesse Harris of Montgomery, AL; three step-sisters, Kathy Jackson of Columbus, GA, Glenda Baker Hinton of Birmingham, AL and Katie (Keith) Funderburk of Indian Head, MD; a special uncle, Willie Sheldon Butler of Atlanta, GA; son-in-law, Christopher Carlton of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Audrey Wilson, Alice Hodge (Reginal) both of Opelika, AL and Juanita Williams of Auburn, AL; two brothers-in-law, Ted (Margaret) Williams of Greensboro, NC and Albert Williams of Auburn, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 8, 2022.