The Opelika-Auburn News
Bob Washington Youson
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Bob Washington Youson

July 3, 1964 - December 27, 2021

Graveside service for Bob Youson, 57, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (CST), Friday, December 31, 2021, at New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 24533 US Highway 80, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend Samuel Orange, Jr. will officiate.

Mr. Youson, who passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA, was born July 3, 1964, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Ebony Jerome Barnett of Biloxi, MS and Kendra Youson of Opelika, AL; one granddaughter, Khali Rostchild of Biloxi, MS; parents, Joe and Inicea Youson both of Opelika, AL; a devoted friend, Wanda Hatchet of Columbus, GA; one sister, Anquanette (Gregory) Nelms of Auburn, AL; four brothers, Bernard (Loveta) Youson of Phenix City, AL, Marshall (Veronica) Reese, Carlton Youson and Tyrone (Tara) Youson all of Opelika, AL; two uncles, David (Lillian) Moore of Phenix City, AL and Eddie (Myrtle) Williams of Hartford, CT; four aunts, Annie Gant of Auburn, AL, Dorothy (David) Banks, Claudia Rene Stinson both of Columbus, GA, Loretta (Patrick) Pickard of Phenix City, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Life Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
24533 US Highway 80, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Praying for your comfort at this time.
Angela Debrow-Alexander
School
December 30, 2021
Our heart felt condolences to the Youson Family, May God comfort and strengthen you all. Reggie and Priscilla Strickland
Reggie Strickland
December 30, 2021
So sorry for yalls loss praying for yall
Buster webster
December 30, 2021
