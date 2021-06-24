Bobby JonesGraveside service for Mr. Bobby Jones, 65, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery. Rev. Willie J. Lyles will officiate.Mr. Jones passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. He was a member of St. Paul AME Church. In 1975, he graduated from Opelika High School. His education was furthered at Opelika Technical School in the areas of Auto Body Repair and later in Industrial Electricity.Public viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00-5:00 pm. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his mother, Irene Jones of Opelika, AL; three children, Anthony (Miranda) Edwards, Sr. and Tiffany N. Jones both of Auburn, AL and Tanesha Beatty (Antavis Griffin) of Opelika, AL; one stepdaughter, Jessica Oliver of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Valerie Jones of Opelika, AL and Tyanna (Eddie) Dowdell of Birmingham, AL; ten grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew; two great aunts, Enthy Mae Jackson and Frances Wright both of Opelika, AL; one uncle, Woodrow (Mary Jean) Jackson of Opelika, AL; a host of cousins, friends and community members.