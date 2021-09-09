Menu
Bobby Rodgers
Bobby Rodgers

June 27, 1945 - September 6, 2021

Bobby Rodgers, age 76 of Cusseta, Alabama, passed away on Monday, September 6th, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Rodgers was born on June 27, 1945 in Chambers County, Alabama to the late Jinks Rodgers and Bertha Kate Rodgers. He was also preceded in death by three brothers in-law and one sister-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am (CST) at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel in Opelika, Alabama. Interment will follow in Garden Hills Cemetery; Rev Lynn McClain will officiate. Family will receive friends Friday morning from 10:00 am (CST) until the service hour in the Chapel.

Mr. Rodgers is survived by his wife of 53 years, Melba Rodgers. His daughter, Wendy Sides and son-in-law, Michael Sides. Grandchildren, Lacie Brown, Jake Sides, and Morgan Sides. Siblings, Betty Glass, Lola James; Sister in Jaw Brenda Bleskoski and brother-in-law Joe Bleskoski. as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Rodgers was a hardworking man and loved his family and friends very much. He was the owner and operator of Circle "B" Mobile Home Park for over thirty years.

Mr. Rodgers was a BIG avid Alabama fan and enjoyed being on his lawnmower as he would say, 'Taking Care of God's Land."

There are no words to describe how truly missed Mr. Rodgers will be by so many!

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Marie Jones Johnson
September 9, 2021
