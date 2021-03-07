Brian Lewis BensonMarch 11, 1958 - February 28, 2021Brian Lewis Benson, 62 of Auburn, passed away Sunday, February 28th after a tragic fishing accident on the Tallapoosa River. Brian was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to fish, hike, camp, run, shoot guns, climb mountains, and play tennis.Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Lew and Doris Benson of Guntersville. He is survived by his daughter, Hayley Benson, son-in-law Jake Benson, grandson Jacob Benson, ex-wife Susan Benson, step-daughter Sarah Valentine; two brothers, Bert and Tom, sister-in-law Kim Benson, and two nieces Jessica Savage and Allison Mostella.Brian worked at Weston Solutions for over 25 years as a Certified Industrial Hygienist and chemist where he contributed as a highly sought-after expert in the field of environmental consulting. He held a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.He will be remembered for his vast wealth of knowledge, having a short temper with the inconveniences of life, his love of good whisky and high-gravity beer, and being a lifeline to everyone he knew.A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13th at 2:00 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.