Brian Lewis Benson
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Brian Lewis Benson

March 11, 1958 - February 28, 2021

Brian Lewis Benson, 62 of Auburn, passed away Sunday, February 28th after a tragic fishing accident on the Tallapoosa River. Brian was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to fish, hike, camp, run, shoot guns, climb mountains, and play tennis.

Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Lew and Doris Benson of Guntersville. He is survived by his daughter, Hayley Benson, son-in-law Jake Benson, grandson Jacob Benson, ex-wife Susan Benson, step-daughter Sarah Valentine; two brothers, Bert and Tom, sister-in-law Kim Benson, and two nieces Jessica Savage and Allison Mostella.

Brian worked at Weston Solutions for over 25 years as a Certified Industrial Hygienist and chemist where he contributed as a highly sought-after expert in the field of environmental consulting. He held a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

He will be remembered for his vast wealth of knowledge, having a short temper with the inconveniences of life, his love of good whisky and high-gravity beer, and being a lifeline to everyone he knew.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13th at 2:00 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I was going to call Brian and check up on him and instead found this tragic obituary. I thought he was a wonderful gentleman. My deepest sympathy to his daughter and brothers. He spoke of you to me often. I am deeply saddened to read this obituary.
Ginger Freeman
March 26, 2021
Jim and Janelle Davis
March 12, 2021
Chris and Kelley Johnson
March 11, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
March 8, 2021
