Buddy Thorne



June 12, 1935 - April 8, 2022



Dr. Buddy Larry Thorne died peacefully at home with his family on April 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Martin Thorne; and father, Chester Larry Thorne. Buddy was born in the Mill Village in Cordova, Alabama on June 12, 1935. He graduated from Cordova High School in 1953. He attended Auburn University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, he transferred to Samford University's Howard College where he graduated in 1958 with a BA in Biology. Upon graduation, Buddy attended the University of Alabama School of Dentistry where he received a Doctorate of Medicine in Dentistry in 1961.



First and foremost, Buddy loved the Lord and was saved as a young boy at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cordova. He later became a member of the First Baptist Church of Jasper, where he served on several committees and taught Sunday school for many years. Buddy was a wonderful husband to Rieta and the perfect father to his children. Buddy practiced dentistry in Jasper for 47 years. Throughout his dental career, he was best known for his willingness to help others by providing free services for many of the residents of Walker County who could not afford dental care. Buddy was also instrumental in getting fluoride put into the water system in Jasper.



Athletics was one of the many loves of Buddy's life. While in high school he was a 3 year letterman in basketball, football and baseball for his beloved Cordova Blue Devils, or as he lovingly referred to them, America's team. While in his youth Buddy was a champion diver, he later organized the very first Jasper Swimming and Diving team as well as the American Red Cross Water Safety program which he led for 25 years. Buddy was inducted into the Walker County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 in recognition for his long time contributions to the athletic community. Buddy was an avid supporter of Auburn Athletics and loved Auburn University.



He is survived by his wife, Rieta Aaron Thorne; four children, Beth Thorne Stukes (Rick), Dr. Larry Thorne (Tesha), Becky Thorne Carroll (David) and Babs Thorne Anderson (Michael); and seven grandchildren; Brent Uptain (Karyn), Patrick Carroll (Ali) and Mary Margaret Carroll Bishop (Brandt), Logan Anderson Strickland (Wesley) and Liza Anderson, Jacob Thorne and Sarah Elizabeth Thorne; and 2 great grandchildren, Weston Lareby Bishop and Luca Stone Carroll.



The family will receive friends Monday, April 11, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Jasper's First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Dr. Mike Adams will officiate and Kilgore-Green Funeral Home will direct. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.



Pallbearers: Dr. Larry Thorne, Patrick Carroll, Jacob Thorne, David Carroll, Michael Anderson, Rick Stukes, Larry Blakeney, Shorty McCoy and Dr. Dan Scarbrough.



Honorary Pallbearers: The Harvey Jackson/Buddy Thorne Sunday School class.



Buddy will forever be remembered as a man of great faith, strength, passion and loyalty. Memorials may be made to Jasper's First Baptist Church, 1604 Fourth Avenue, Jasper, Alabama 35501 or the Walker Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 171, Jasper, Alabama 35502.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 10, 2022.