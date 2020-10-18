Menu
Carol Elizabeth Lindsey
Carol Elizabeth Lindsey, 72, of Vestavia Hills, formerly of Auburn and Montgomery AL, died on Sunday, October 11 at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.

She is survived by her daughters, Lydia Satcher (Trevor) Henke, of Denver, CO; Leah Satcher of Vestavia Hills, AL; three grandchildren, John David Whitworth, Brooklyn Henke and Jessica Henke. Carol was very much looking forward to the birth of her second grandson later this year. She is also survived by her brother, Walter B. (Jean) Lindsey of Bay Minette, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Dean Satcher, and her parents, James H. and Betty Odell Lindsey of Bay Minette, AL.

Carol is best remembered as a helper. She was a social worker who spent most of her 40+ year career with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Even after she stopped working, she continued to help people, saying, "a social worker never really retires, they just find clients in different places". Everyone who knew her will miss her unique perspective and advice.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6th at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. Attendance is limited, masks and social distancing will be required, and the service will be live streamed for those who wish to participate from home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alabama Department of Human Resources Foster Care Trust Fund, Attn: Valencia Curry, Children and Family Services, Office of Foster Care, 50 Ripley Street, Montgomery, AL, 36130.

Aubrey Bushelon Funeral Services

205-956-8388
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Memorial service
St. Stephens Episcopal Church
, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Carol and Horace were two of my favorite people. They helped keep DHR human and purposeful. The social work community will miss Carol as we miss Horace. Love to the family.
Al Manzella
October 17, 2020
Lydia, sending our thoughts and prayers for you and family during this tough time. It was a joy to work with Carol and I remember so many fun times. So true, "a social worker never retires". Stay safe
William Marks
October 17, 2020
After we both retired from State DHR, Carol and I kept up with each other through mutual. Just a few short months ago, Carol called out of the blue and asked for my help with regard to a foster child she and Leah were helping. She was the consummate social worker, helping this child while going to dialysis. She laughed with me about babysitting for Gethryn Giles and myself while we went out on the town in Montgomery with our husbands. Carol found a few roaches (wink, wink) in an ashtray. Gethryn blamed it on the men. Loved Carol´s sense of humor. Now she can share it again in Glory. Condolences to Leah and Lydia. Both your parents were precious.
Carol Copeland
October 17, 2020
nice lady a good mom
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020