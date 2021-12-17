Menu
Carolyn Heard Baldwin
Carolyn Heard Baldwin

Graveside service for Mrs. Carolyn Heard Baldwin, 70, of Salem, AL will be held at 12:00 noon (CST) Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Shiloh #2 AME Zion Church Cemetery in Opelika, AL. Rev. Dr. Stephen Faulk, Presiding Elder, will deliver the eulogy. Rev. Benjamin Cannon, Pastor, will officiate. Masks are required.

Mrs. Baldwin passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Bethany House. She was a member of Shiloh #2 AME Zion Church where she served as Superintend of the Sunday School Department, a Deaconess and member of the senior choir. Mrs. Baldwin served as director of Varicks Children of the Opelika District Alabama Conference. In 1969, she graduated from Wacoochee High School. She retired from Uniroyal Goodrich.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm (CST).

She is survived by: her husband of fifty years, Wilbur Baldwin of Salem, AL; two daughters, Carissa (Donnie) Williams and Laquandis Baldwin both of Huntsville, AL; a nephew, Landers Fuller of Killeen, TX; five grandchildren, Cohen, Dawson, Dailyn, Celei and Theresa; her mother, Olivia Heard of Smith Station, AL; one sister, Aileen Jackson of Smith Station, AL; three brothers, Leroy Heard, Jr. of Columbus, GA, David (Georgia) Heard of Smith Station, AL and Willie Andrew Heard of Tuscaloosa, AL; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Leon) Tolbert of Salem, AL and Shirley Baldwin of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Fletcher Baldwin of Salem, AL and Saffore McGowen of Apopka, FL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 17, 2021.
My sincere condolences to Mr. Wilbur Baldwin and family. From a former coworker and friend .
O D Gunn
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Carolyn will truly be missed by the Alabama Conference Christian Education Department. She loved working with the children and was a very dedicated worker. May your precious memories help to comfort you at this time.
Jeannetta Brooks
December 17, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Dea. Wilbur Baldwin and Family, may God comfort and strengthen you. Reggie and Priscilla Strickland
Reggie Strickland
December 17, 2021
Praying that you'll feel the comfort of Gods' embrace as you mourn the loss of your loved one.
Angela Debrow-Alexander
December 17, 2021
Our sincere sympathy and prayers are with you at this time. Ronald and Barbara Jenkins Deltona, Florida
Ronald and Barbara Jenkins
December 14, 2021
