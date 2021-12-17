Carolyn Heard BaldwinGraveside service for Mrs. Carolyn Heard Baldwin, 70, of Salem, AL will be held at 12:00 noon (CST) Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Shiloh #2 AME Zion Church Cemetery in Opelika, AL. Rev. Dr. Stephen Faulk, Presiding Elder, will deliver the eulogy. Rev. Benjamin Cannon, Pastor, will officiate. Masks are required.Mrs. Baldwin passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Bethany House. She was a member of Shiloh #2 AME Zion Church where she served as Superintend of the Sunday School Department, a Deaconess and member of the senior choir. Mrs. Baldwin served as director of Varicks Children of the Opelika District Alabama Conference. In 1969, she graduated from Wacoochee High School. She retired from Uniroyal Goodrich.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm (CST).She is survived by: her husband of fifty years, Wilbur Baldwin of Salem, AL; two daughters, Carissa (Donnie) Williams and Laquandis Baldwin both of Huntsville, AL; a nephew, Landers Fuller of Killeen, TX; five grandchildren, Cohen, Dawson, Dailyn, Celei and Theresa; her mother, Olivia Heard of Smith Station, AL; one sister, Aileen Jackson of Smith Station, AL; three brothers, Leroy Heard, Jr. of Columbus, GA, David (Georgia) Heard of Smith Station, AL and Willie Andrew Heard of Tuscaloosa, AL; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Leon) Tolbert of Salem, AL and Shirley Baldwin of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Fletcher Baldwin of Salem, AL and Saffore McGowen of Apopka, FL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.