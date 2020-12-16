Menu
Carolyn Marie Barber
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Minnesota
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN
Carolyn Marie Barber

March 24, 1936 - December 10, 2020

Carolyn was born on March 24, 1936 to A. D. and Edith Mitchell of Opelika, AL. She is survived by her 2 sisters Janelle M. Williams, of Spanish Fort, AL, and Jane M. Howard, of Charlotte, NC, and her sons Vernon (Chip) Barber III, of Richfield, MN, and Jeffrey (Jeff) Mitchell Barber, of Toronto, Canada.

Cremation Society of Minnesota is handling Carolyn's arrangements. Additional comments about Carolyn's life will be posted to her page on their website.

Cremation Society of Minnesota

4343 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis MN 55409
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
More memories of Carolyn can be found here. https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/tribute/details/34732/Carolyn-Barber/obituary.html#content-start
Chip Barber
December 16, 2020
