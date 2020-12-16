Carolyn Marie Barber



March 24, 1936 - December 10, 2020



Carolyn was born on March 24, 1936 to A. D. and Edith Mitchell of Opelika, AL. She is survived by her 2 sisters Janelle M. Williams, of Spanish Fort, AL, and Jane M. Howard, of Charlotte, NC, and her sons Vernon (Chip) Barber III, of Richfield, MN, and Jeffrey (Jeff) Mitchell Barber, of Toronto, Canada.



Cremation Society of Minnesota is handling Carolyn's arrangements. Additional comments about Carolyn's life will be posted to her page on their website.



Cremation Society of Minnesota



4343 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis MN 55409



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 16, 2020.