Carolyn Selena Stamper Kent
September 21, 1927 - December 10, 2021
Carolyn Selena Stamper Kent, a longtime resident of Auburn, Alabama, died peacefully at home in the company of her children, on December 10, 2021, at the age of 94.
Carolyn was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on September 21, 1927, to Granville Wadsworth and Margaret Foster Stamper. She grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina and graduated from Spartanburg High School. She went on to graduate from Spartanburg Junior College.
At Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, Carolyn earned her certificate in Medical Technology. While there she established enduring, life-long friendships with her roommates Peggy Dahmer Owens, Jackie Balch, and Pat Clancy Ferres. Carolyn was employed as a medical technologist by Duke University Hospital and Cushing Memorial Hospital, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Carolyn met the love of her life, Alfred Henry (Fred) Kent, M.D. while at Duke University. They married March 15, 1952, at Duke University Chapel and were bound together: heart, mind, and soul until Fred's death in 2010. As a devoted Army wife, Carolyn established homes for her family across the country from New York to Hawaii, and together she and Fred provided a solid bedrock for their children and grandchildren. They particularly enjoyed being stationed in Wurzburg, Germany from where they extensively toured Europe.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Alfred Henry (CC) Kent, Jr. of Papaaloa, Hawaii, and her daughter, Patricia Kent (Jerome) Hire of Black, Alabama; grandchildren Anthony Winslow Kent of Houston, Texas, Andrew Thomas (Marina) Kent of Denver, Colorado, Alfred Joseph Kent of Papaaloa, Hawaii, Edward Thomas (Claire) Shoemaker of West Richland, Washington, and Molly Patricia (Dillan) Shoemaker of Pasco, Washington; and great grandsons Dalton, Dreyden, and Jasper.
Predeceasing her are her parents, her husband, her brother Larry Stamper (Florida), her sister Margaret Ann Stamper (South Carolina), and daughter Alison Kent Bryan (Washington).
There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to your favorite charity
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 12, 2021.