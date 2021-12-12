Menu
Carolyn Selena Stamper Kent
Carolyn Selena Stamper Kent

September 21, 1927 - December 10, 2021

Carolyn Selena Stamper Kent, a longtime resident of Auburn, Alabama, died peacefully at home in the company of her children, on December 10, 2021, at the age of 94.

Carolyn was born in Kan­napolis, North Carolina, on September 21, 1927, to Gran­ville Wadsworth and Marga­ret Foster Stamper. She grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina and graduated from Spartanburg High School. She went on to graduate from Spartanburg Junior College.

At Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, Caro­lyn earned her certificate in Medical Technology. While there she established enduring, life-long friendships with her roommates Peggy Dahmer Owens, Jackie Balch, and Pat Clancy Ferres. Carolyn was employed as a medical technologist by Duke University Hospital and Cushing Memorial Hospital, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Carolyn met the love of her life, Alfred Henry (Fred) Kent, M.D. while at Duke University. They married March 15, 1952, at Duke University Chapel and were bound to­gether: heart, mind, and soul until Fred's death in 2010. As a devoted Army wife, Carolyn established homes for her family across the country from New York to Hawaii, and together she and Fred provided a solid bedrock for their children and grandchildren. They particularly enjoyed be­ing stationed in Wurzburg, Germany from where they ex­tensively toured Europe.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Alfred Henry (CC) Kent, Jr. of Papaaloa, Hawaii, and her daughter, Patricia Kent (Jerome) Hire of Black, Alabama; grandchildren Anthony Winslow Kent of Houston, Texas, Andrew Thomas (Marina) Kent of Denver, Colorado, Alfred Joseph Kent of Papaaloa, Hawaii, Edward Thomas (Claire) Shoemaker of West Richland, Washington, and Molly Patricia (Dillan) Shoemaker of Pasco, Washington; and great grandsons Dalton, Dreyden, and Jasper.

Predeceasing her are her parents, her husband, her brother Larry Stamper (Florida), her sister Margaret Ann Stamper (South Carolina), and daughter Alison Kent Bryan (Washington).

There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contribution to your favorite charity.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carolyn was a kind lady that loved all of her family dearly. We will miss our conversations about our days growing up in Spartanburg. We send our thoughts and prayers for God to give you peace and comfort. Much love, Sybil Foster Lytle (cousin) and family.
The Lytle family
Family
December 15, 2021
Sis and Fred, you said it correctly -- Grandfather and Grandma provided the bedrock for our family. You both supported her as she wished in her last days. She passed away gracefully. She is missed as Grandfather is missed.
Mary CC Kent
Family
December 12, 2021
Miss you and love you.
Sis
Family
December 12, 2021
