Catherine A. "Big Cat" Moore
July 8, 1930 - December 9, 2020
Catherine Moore, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Onnie Sistrunk Adams, Sr., was born July 8, 1930 in Macon County, Alabama.
On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, she departed this life at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Ernest Moore; two children, Walter Stoud and Melody Harris; one sister, Beatrice Griggs; two brothers, Will Lewis Adams and Waddie Adams.
She leaves to cherish her memory: six children, Ann (Curtis) Williams of Louisville, KY, Altamese Stoud Hill of Tuskegee, AL, Earnestine Callaham of Beaverton, OR, Erving (Mary) Stoud of Cincinnati, OH, Joseph (Patricia) Harris of Opelika, AL and Ernest Adams of Tuskegee, AL; a grandson as a son, Walter (Jennifer) Harris of Opelika, AL; one sister, Ommie Gordan of Gary, IN; one brother, Robert Adams, Jr. of Tuskegee, AL; twenty-five grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2020.