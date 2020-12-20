Menu
Catherine A. "Big Cat" Moore
1930 - 2020
Catherine A. "Big Cat" Moore

July 8, 1930 - December 9, 2020

Catherine Moore, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Onnie Sistrunk Adams, Sr., was born July 8, 1930 in Macon County, Alabama.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, she departed this life at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Ernest Moore; two children, Walter Stoud and Melody Harris; one sister, Beatrice Griggs; two brothers, Will Lewis Adams and Waddie Adams.

She leaves to cherish her memory: six children, Ann (Curtis) Williams of Louisville, KY, Altamese Stoud Hill of Tuskegee, AL, Earnestine Callaham of Beaverton, OR, Erving (Mary) Stoud of Cincinnati, OH, Joseph (Patricia) Harris of Opelika, AL and Ernest Adams of Tuskegee, AL; a grandson as a son, Walter (Jennifer) Harris of Opelika, AL; one sister, Ommie Gordan of Gary, IN; one brother, Robert Adams, Jr. of Tuskegee, AL; twenty-five grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Robert Adams and the Moore family.Our sincere condolences and prayers are with you at this time.May Good strengthen you to accept his will.
Brenda F.Smith
December 20, 2020
