Catherine Harris ReaMarch 1, 1925 - December 12, 2021Catherine Harris Rea, 96, of Notasulga, died peacefully at Bethany House on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Notasulga Memory Gardens at 12:00 noon.Catherine was the ninth child born to Alexander and Cecelia Harris of Kellyton, Alabama. She moved to Notasulga after graduation to help her brother in his hardware store. She met and married William Brewer Rea, Jr.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to cook, read, and work in her yard. She liked to feed the birds and watch them play. She was a member of Notasulga First Baptist Church.She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandson Michael Alan Wilson, Jr.She is survived by her daughter Susan (Rex) Lloyd; her son Billy (Jane) Rea; her grandchildren Matt (Laura) Wilson, Will Wilson, Elisabeth (Henry) Nelson, and Joseph Rea; her great grandchildren Madison Wilson, Eli Wilson, Brewer Wilson, Chase Rea, Katie Nelson, and Sam Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.She was a remarkable woman and will be greatly missed.