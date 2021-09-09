Menu
Charlean "Charles" Thornton
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Charlean "Charles" Thornton

April 5, 1934 - September 4, 2021

Graveside service for Charlean Thornton, 87, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Rodney Jones will officiate.

Mrs. Thornton, who passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 5, 1934, in Chambers County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Mary Floyd of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Angela (Freddie) Coleman, Dawn (Joseph) Lee both of Opelika, AL, Morris Floyd and Tiffany (Robert) Ware both of Douglasville, GA; two sisters, Ocie Pearl Johnson and Annie Bessie Jordan both of Opelika, AL; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
