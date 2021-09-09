Charlean "Charles" Thornton
April 5, 1934 - September 4, 2021
Graveside service for Charlean Thornton, 87, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama 36801, Reverend Rodney Jones will officiate.
Mrs. Thornton, who passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home in Opelika, Alabama, was born April 5, 1934, in Chambers County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Mary Floyd of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Angela (Freddie) Coleman, Dawn (Joseph) Lee both of Opelika, AL, Morris Floyd and Tiffany (Robert) Ware both of Douglasville, GA; two sisters, Ocie Pearl Johnson and Annie Bessie Jordan both of Opelika, AL; nine great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 9, 2021.