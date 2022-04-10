Charles Browne
September 2, 1960 - April 3, 2022
Charles Edward Browne (Chuck) passed on April 3rd, 2022 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama.
Chuck was born on September 2nd, 1960 in Birmingham, Alabama to Charles A. Browne and Catherine Greene Browne. He was a graduate of John Carroll High School in 1978 and later earned his undergraduate degree in 1985 and masters degree in 1997, both from Auburn University.
Most of his professional career was spent as the Lee County Extension System Agent. He also spent many years helping young people through the local 4-H clubs and the Tallapoosa Girls' Ranch.
Chuck was one of the founding board members of Lake Martin Tourism Association, a member of Auburn Civitan Club and Lee County Masters Gardeners.
Most recently he operated Off the Beaten Path, where he offered paddling experiences on local rivers and lakes.
Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Greene Browne (September 9th, 2021) and sister (Mary Frances Browne, May 15th 1962).
Chuck is survived by his wife, Cathy Browne, sons Trevor (Martina), Vincent and Charles Browne. Father Charles A. Browne. Grandchild, Corbin Browne. Sisters Lisa Richard (Bob) and Jennifer Nabors (Steve). Brothers Peter Browne (Christie) and Jamey Browne.
There will be a memorial service for Chuck on Thursday, May 19th at 1pm at the Bottling Plant Event Center at 614 N Railroad Ave., Opelika, AL 36801. http://www.bottlingplanteventcenter.com/
Fredrick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Fredrick Rd., Opelika, AL 36801
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 10, 2022.