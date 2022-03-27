Menu
Charles A. Cundari
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Charles A. Cundari

November 15, 1927 - March 23, 2022

Mr. Charles A. Cundari, born on November 15, 1927 in Pleasantville, New York to Mary and Antonio Cundari, passed away at age 94 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. Charles will be remembered by his loving wife, Shirley Kickliter Cundari of Auburn, AL; one son Robert Cundari of Franklin, NC; and one brother, Sonny Cundari (Janet) of Hopewell, NY.

Charles was preceded in death by both of his parents, Mary and Antonio Cundari; two sons, Charles and John Cundari; and two wives, Jeanne and Grace.

A memorial service for Mr. Cundari will be held for immediate family at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 27, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.