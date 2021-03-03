Menu
Charles Clay Kirk

June 3, 1937 - February 28, 2021

Charles Clay Kirk, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in Little Texas Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Damron officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the Little Texas Tabernacle. Mr. Kirk is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Margie Cannon Kirk; his children Cindy Kirk, Steve (Gwen) Kirk, Shelly Kirk, Janey (Ricky) Ledbetter, and loving grandson Donnie Copous; his grandchildren Holly, Amber, Whitney, Jonathan, and Josh; his great grandchildren Bentley and Baylor, Chance, Jaylen, Jordan, Jacob, Emma, and Austin; his sister Kathryn Keller; and his brother Willie (Eleanor) Kirk, Jr. Mr. Kirk loved being outside and working in his pinestraw farm where he always said "I like to work!" He also loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved talking about history, especially Macon County history where he pulled information from his "country computer" as he pointed to his head.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Little Texas Cemetery
AL
Mar
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Little Texas Cemetery
AL
