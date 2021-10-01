Menu
Charles Edward "Shank" Mitchell
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Charles Edward "Shank" Mitchell

July 18, 1960 - September 23, 2021

Graveside service for Charles Mitchell, 61, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend L.W. Booker will officiate.

Mr. Mitchell, who passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Princeton Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born July 18, 1960, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Facial covering is required.

He leaves to cherish his memory: four sisters, Deborah "Ann" Lockhart, Lillie Dowdell, Emma France all of Opelika, AL and Janet Jackson of Arizona; five brothers, Clifford (Debra) Curtis (Debra) Dowdell both of Waverly, AL, Jessie Lee Dowdell of Opelika, AL, Larry (Marie) Dowdell of Loachapoka, AL and Jerome Dowdell of Tuskegee, AL; a devoted niece, JaQuice (Rodrick) Smith of Opelika, AL; four devoted nephews, Lanard (Akeria) Dowdell, Christopher Dowdell, Jamerson Burdett all of Opelika, AL and Montavis Dowdell of Waverly, AL; three devoted friends, Otis "Buck" Gray, Johnny "Jack" Ray and Willie Albert Buchannon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
