Charles Edward "Shank" Mitchell
July 18, 1960 - September 23, 2021
Graveside service for Charles Mitchell, 61, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend L.W. Booker will officiate.
Mr. Mitchell, who passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Princeton Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born July 18, 1960, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Facial covering is required.
He leaves to cherish his memory: four sisters, Deborah "Ann" Lockhart, Lillie Dowdell, Emma France all of Opelika, AL and Janet Jackson of Arizona; five brothers, Clifford (Debra) Curtis (Debra) Dowdell both of Waverly, AL, Jessie Lee Dowdell of Opelika, AL, Larry (Marie) Dowdell of Loachapoka, AL and Jerome Dowdell of Tuskegee, AL; a devoted niece, JaQuice (Rodrick) Smith of Opelika, AL; four devoted nephews, Lanard (Akeria) Dowdell, Christopher Dowdell, Jamerson Burdett all of Opelika, AL and Montavis Dowdell of Waverly, AL; three devoted friends, Otis "Buck" Gray, Johnny "Jack" Ray and Willie Albert Buchannon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.