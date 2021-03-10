Charles Windham PierceAugust 28, 1936 - March 7, 2021Charles W. Pierce, 84, of Opelika was called home to be with our Lord on March 7, 2021 after a brief battle with Covid-19. He was a proud Air Force Veteran, a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years, worked for Mitchell's T.V. for many years and was well known in the community. He loved his Opelika Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers.Charles was preceded in death by his mother Clemmie Zera Pierce, father Asa Franklin Pierce, loving wife of 46 years Willie Ann Parker Pierce; brothers, James M. Pierce, Joseph R. Pierce (Ida), Carl W. Pierce (Betty), Frank Pierce (Bobby Nell); sisters, Frances Hoffman (Paul) and Julia Clark (Tommy), and grand-daughter Brooke Pierce.Survivors include daughters, Dana Spraggins (Audie), Sharon Pierce (Vince Messimer); sons, Chuck Pierce (Dayla Williams); James Pierce (Daffny); grandchildren, Laura Strong, Colton Pierce, Cade Pierce (Rachel), William Wiltsie, Kyle Wiltsie, Kaylee Tadlock (Cory), and Jacob Pierce; great grandson, Braxten Pierce along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends.Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Opelika, Alabama, with the Reverend Stacy Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service on March 11th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 2506 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika, AL 36804.