Charles Windham Pierce
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Charles Windham Pierce

August 28, 1936 - March 7, 2021

Charles W. Pierce, 84, of Opelika was called home to be with our Lord on March 7, 2021 after a brief battle with Covid-19. He was a proud Air Force Veteran, a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years, worked for Mitchell's T.V. for many years and was well known in the community. He loved his Opelika Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother Clemmie Zera Pierce, father Asa Franklin Pierce, loving wife of 46 years Willie Ann Parker Pierce; brothers, James M. Pierce, Joseph R. Pierce (Ida), Carl W. Pierce (Betty), Frank Pierce (Bobby Nell); sisters, Frances Hoffman (Paul) and Julia Clark (Tommy), and grand-daughter Brooke Pierce.

Survivors include daughters, Dana Spraggins (Audie), Sharon Pierce (Vince Messimer); sons, Chuck Pierce (Dayla Williams); James Pierce (Daffny); grandchildren, Laura Strong, Colton Pierce, Cade Pierce (Rachel), William Wiltsie, Kyle Wiltsie, Kaylee Tadlock (Cory), and Jacob Pierce; great grandson, Braxten Pierce along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, Opelika, Alabama, with the Reverend Stacy Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service on March 11th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 2506 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika, AL 36804.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:45p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
Opelika, AL
Mar
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
I want to offer my deepest sympathy to Charles' family during this most difficult time. Mr. Charles was a wonderful, kind man and always smiling. We lost a wonderful friend and Heaven gained an angel. Love to your family.
Derek and Lynn Cagle
March 12, 2021
