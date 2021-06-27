Menu
Charles R. Rossi DVM, Ph.D.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Charles R. Rossi, DVM, Ph.D.

Charles R. Rossi departed this life on Father's Day, June 20th, 2021 in Auburn, AL at the age of 91. He is already missed greatly by those who knew and loved him, as he had a dry, wry, self-deprecating humor that was more endearing the better you came to know him.

Chuck, as he was known affectionately by his many friends and colleagues, was born in Chicago IL to an emigrant from Italy, and the daughter of emigrants from Sweden. The family is eternally grateful that we know the details of his family history because of the long and arduous process Charles engaged in while researching his family history and while writing his autobiography. Charles received a BS degree from the University of IL (UI) and went on to receive a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine there, an MS from The Ohio State University, and a Ph.D from the University of IL. Charles married Marion in IL and they had 5 children together. When Charles was stricken by sudden paralysis in 1962, he was told he would never walk again. Yet, through sheer perseverance and determination, he went on to walk and enjoy a successful career at AU's College of Veterinary Medicine as a research professor and touched the lives of countless students. Charles excelled at his career in veterinary immunology and virology and published over 50 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals and books before retiring from Auburn University as Professor Emeritus after 23 years.

Always a consummate professor, Charles loved to engage in intellectual discourse on history, politics, science, and society. As a student of everything he sought knowledge and self-improvement throughout his life, and was eager to teach others, including teaching all 5 children how to play tennis competitively. He taught himself Italian and practiced it with his good friends here and relatives in Italy. For years, Charles was a fixture at Books-A-Million, where he would go enjoy a frozen coffee and meet and make friends to discuss anything from philosophy to race relations. He was also an inspiration to many, when in his 80s, he would frequent the Auburn mall several times a week and exercise by pushing himself manually up and down the wheelchair ramps with many repetitions. Charles was a member of the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (AUUF) since 1970 where he often brought his own baked fruit pies.

Charles is survived by his children, Claudia Rossi, Johnna Roberts, Marcia Rossi, Todd Rossi, Paula Hays, and 8 grandchildren, John Roberts, Michelle Roberts, Julia Roberts, Andria Moore, Alexander Moore, Nicholas Hays, Ryan Hays and Adin Rossi and many cousins. A memorial will be held July 25th at 1:00 p.m. at Frederick Dean's Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to any of the following charities: AUUF, East Alabama Food Bank, Paralyzed Veterans of America, or the University of your choice.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
25
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
I was a graduate student in Dr. Rossi´s lab from 1983-1985. Dr. Rossi was a great mentor to me, & I will always remember him for not only the guidance he provided to me during my thesis work, but also for his kindness, knowledge, integrity, humor, courage, passion (for science and life), and more importantly, his impact on my life both as a man and a scientist. I will miss him dearly for the rest of my life!
Shan
July 25, 2021
To me, Charles (Chuck) Rossi was a colleague, a mentor and a very dear friend whose memory will be etched in my mind for years to come. Chuck Rossi and I were neighbors, occupying office rooms next to each other at the Sugg Animal Health Research Laboratory [Simply known as the "Sugg Lab"]. To most of us at the Auburn University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Charles Rossi was fondly known as "Chuck" Rossi. Chuck was a strong advocate of human rights and passionately espoused strong ethical and social justice norms. Chuck Rossi extended above and beyond any ordinary friendship or collegiality to help fellow faculty, students, and associates who sought his help. He was an extraordinary, courageous human being who endured and fought back an unfortunate physical impediment, about which he did not complain or permit to deter his normal professional activities, his family life or the significant professional achievements that he made during his tenure as a professor at the Auburn University. Several of his graduate students who distinguished in their careers, maintained a strong bond of friendship over long years following their graduation and periodically visited Rossi including at his 90th birthday celebration. Many have been the times that Chuck and I have entered into enlightening and sometimes moot discussions or debate on subjects ranging from science, religion, politics, history, philosophy and a range of all-encompassing topics on which he had a thorough grasp. After Chuck Rossi retired from Auburn University as Professor Emeritus in 1992, the Books-A-Million, bookstore in Tiger Town, Opelika was a familiar meeting place where Chuck would engage his colleagues on discussions on a myriad of topics ranging from history, science, philosophy, to the great composers of music and the Italian Renaissance, while leisurely enjoying a freshly prepared cup of Capuchino. I often admired his singular relentless resolve to lend his utmost to the benefit of others. Chuck was elected as President of the American Association of Veterinary Immunology in 1992. In 1985, Chuck Rossi was recognized for his scientific contributions to Animal Health Research and was awarded the prestigious "Smith-Kline Beecham" award for Research Excellence. He was a member of several professional associations and contributed immensely with his research and publications on animal health research. In closing, I believe that Chuck Rossis' good nature, his acts of kindness, abundant erudition, and good humor will always remain etched in our minds for long years to come. May Dr. Charles [Chuck] Rossi rest in peace.
Victor Panangala
July 1, 2021
It is impossible to overestimate the positive influence that Chuck had and continues to have on my life. We were friends for 45 years, and I learned so many important things about living just from being with him. Most of all, I learned that one ought to live each day to the fullest and to always remember that this life is the real deal, not a dress rehearsal. He had a sign about this philosophy of living on his desk in Sugg Hall where we met weekly for many years with a bag lunch to practice our conversational Italian. I do not know anybody else who read and thought so widely. We had many stimulating conversations on subjects ranging from philosophy and fishing to science and sports. I miss Chuck deeply, but will carry his joy for living and love of friends and family with me forever. My thoughts and heart are with you all - Marcia, Claudia, Johnna, Todd, Paula, and the many other family members who love him and mourn his passing.
Jim Bradley
June 29, 2021
I helped take care of Dr. Rossi the occasions he was a patient at EAMC. He was a wonderful man and an equally wonderful patient! On behalf of EAMC 4T, we extend our sympathy.
Jennifer Krug
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results