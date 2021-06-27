To me, Charles (Chuck) Rossi was a colleague, a mentor and a very dear friend whose memory will be etched in my mind for years to come. Chuck Rossi and I were neighbors, occupying office rooms next to each other at the Sugg Animal Health Research Laboratory [Simply known as the "Sugg Lab"]. To most of us at the Auburn University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Charles Rossi was fondly known as "Chuck" Rossi. Chuck was a strong advocate of human rights and passionately espoused strong ethical and social justice norms. Chuck Rossi extended above and beyond any ordinary friendship or collegiality to help fellow faculty, students, and associates who sought his help. He was an extraordinary, courageous human being who endured and fought back an unfortunate physical impediment, about which he did not complain or permit to deter his normal professional activities, his family life or the significant professional achievements that he made during his tenure as a professor at the Auburn University. Several of his graduate students who distinguished in their careers, maintained a strong bond of friendship over long years following their graduation and periodically visited Rossi including at his 90th birthday celebration. Many have been the times that Chuck and I have entered into enlightening and sometimes moot discussions or debate on subjects ranging from science, religion, politics, history, philosophy and a range of all-encompassing topics on which he had a thorough grasp. After Chuck Rossi retired from Auburn University as Professor Emeritus in 1992, the Books-A-Million, bookstore in Tiger Town, Opelika was a familiar meeting place where Chuck would engage his colleagues on discussions on a myriad of topics ranging from history, science, philosophy, to the great composers of music and the Italian Renaissance, while leisurely enjoying a freshly prepared cup of Capuchino. I often admired his singular relentless resolve to lend his utmost to the benefit of others. Chuck was elected as President of the American Association of Veterinary Immunology in 1992. In 1985, Chuck Rossi was recognized for his scientific contributions to Animal Health Research and was awarded the prestigious "Smith-Kline Beecham" award for Research Excellence. He was a member of several professional associations and contributed immensely with his research and publications on animal health research. In closing, I believe that Chuck Rossis' good nature, his acts of kindness, abundant erudition, and good humor will always remain etched in our minds for long years to come. May Dr. Charles [Chuck] Rossi rest in peace.

Victor Panangala Friend July 1, 2021