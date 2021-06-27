Charles R. Rossi, DVM, Ph.D.
Charles R. Rossi departed this life on Father's Day, June 20th, 2021 in Auburn, AL at the age of 91. He is already missed greatly by those who knew and loved him, as he had a dry, wry, self-deprecating humor that was more endearing the better you came to know him.
Chuck, as he was known affectionately by his many friends and colleagues, was born in Chicago IL to an emigrant from Italy, and the daughter of emigrants from Sweden. The family is eternally grateful that we know the details of his family history because of the long and arduous process Charles engaged in while researching his family history and while writing his autobiography. Charles received a BS degree from the University of IL (UI) and went on to receive a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine there, an MS from The Ohio State University, and a Ph.D from the University of IL. Charles married Marion in IL and they had 5 children together. When Charles was stricken by sudden paralysis in 1962, he was told he would never walk again. Yet, through sheer perseverance and determination, he went on to walk and enjoy a successful career at AU's College of Veterinary Medicine as a research professor and touched the lives of countless students. Charles excelled at his career in veterinary immunology and virology and published over 50 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals and books before retiring from Auburn University as Professor Emeritus after 23 years.
Always a consummate professor, Charles loved to engage in intellectual discourse on history, politics, science, and society. As a student of everything he sought knowledge and self-improvement throughout his life, and was eager to teach others, including teaching all 5 children how to play tennis competitively. He taught himself Italian and practiced it with his good friends here and relatives in Italy. For years, Charles was a fixture at Books-A-Million, where he would go enjoy a frozen coffee and meet and make friends to discuss anything from philosophy to race relations. He was also an inspiration to many, when in his 80s, he would frequent the Auburn mall several times a week and exercise by pushing himself manually up and down the wheelchair ramps with many repetitions. Charles was a member of the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (AUUF) since 1970 where he often brought his own baked fruit pies.
Charles is survived by his children, Claudia Rossi, Johnna Roberts, Marcia Rossi, Todd Rossi, Paula Hays, and 8 grandchildren, John Roberts, Michelle Roberts, Julia Roberts, Andria Moore, Alexander Moore, Nicholas Hays, Ryan Hays and Adin Rossi and many cousins. A memorial will be held July 25th at 1:00 p.m. at Frederick Dean's Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to any of the following charities: AUUF, East Alabama Food Bank, Paralyzed Veterans of America
, or the University of your choice.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 27, 2021.