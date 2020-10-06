Menu
Charles W. "Billy" Pugh
July 8, 1937 - October 4, 2020

Charles W. "Billy" Pugh passed away October 4th at EAMC. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 7th at Garden Hills Cemetery with Dr. Mike King officiating. Family will receive friends after the service in the cemetery.

He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years where he served as finance chairman, trustee, and a longtime member of the choir. He worked in the auto parts industry for over 40 years. He loved his family, his church, and fishing on Lake Martin. He was a member of the Southland Quartet where he sang with his brother Floyd. He also loved Alabama football.

Mr. Pugh is survived by his wife Rebecca Pugh of Opelika; children: Barbara (Mark) Niffenegger of Montevallo, Debra (Matt) Knitter of Opelika, Gwen Berger of Opelika, Greg (Monica) King of Auburn, Kim Bergstresser (Chris) of London, England; grandchildren: Lauren and Amanda Niffenegger, Dani and John Knitter, Brian Berger, Taylor (Kaitlyn), Ashley, Syndney, Karisa, and Hannah King, Isabella Bergstresser; brother: David (Myra) Pugh of Lincoln; sisters-in-law: Gerry Pugh, Joanne Pugh; brother-in-law: Bennie Bass; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Frances Danielson Pugh; siblings: Ethel Bass, Jamie Slay, Carl Pugh, Gordon Pugh, Floyd Pugh.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2020.
