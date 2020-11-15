Cheryl Jacquelyn Hendrick
March 9, 1944 - November 12, 2020
Cheryl Jacquelyn Hendrick, 76, passed away at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, Alabama, on November 12, 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father James "Jake" Hendrick, Jr., her mother Leslie Hendrick, her older brother James "Fella" Hendrick, III, and her older sister Sarah Graham Hodson.
Cheryl is survived by her two daughters: Cassie Ryland Fairley (Jeff), and their two children, Keegan and Kyra; Cammie Ryland, and her two children, Rhone and Christian von Carlowitz; three nieces and two nephews. Cheryl was lovingly referred to as "Big Mamma" by her grandchildren.
She will be remembered with love for her endless artistic creativity, deep spirituality, devotion and loyalty to family and friends, love for animals, wry wit and her beautiful ability to find deep meaning and God's presence in the world around her.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Cheryl's honor to the Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 15, 2020.