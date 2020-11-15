Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cheryl Jacquelyn Hendrick
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1944
DIED
November 12, 2020
Cheryl Jacquelyn Hendrick

March 9, 1944 - November 12, 2020

Cheryl Jacquelyn Hendrick, 76, passed away at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, Alabama, on November 12, 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her father James "Jake" Hendrick, Jr., her mother Leslie Hendrick, her older brother James "Fella" Hendrick, III, and her older sister Sarah Graham Hodson.

Cheryl is survived by her two daughters: Cassie Ryland Fairley (Jeff), and their two children, Keegan and Kyra; Cammie Ryland, and her two children, Rhone and Christian von Carlowitz; three nieces and two nephews. Cheryl was lovingly referred to as "Big Mamma" by her grandchildren.

She will be remembered with love for her endless artistic creativity, deep spirituality, devotion and loyalty to family and friends, love for animals, wry wit and her beautiful ability to find deep meaning and God's presence in the world around her.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Cheryl's honor to the Lee County Humane Society, 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.