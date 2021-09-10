Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cleveland "Cj" Giles Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Cleveland "CJ" Giles, Jr.

June 1, 1938 - September 5, 2021

Graveside service for Cleveland Giles, 83, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4454 Lee Rd 166, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend S. Dewayne Drakeford, Pastor and Reverend Thomas Betts, Eulogist.

Mr. Giles, who passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, Alabama, was born June 1, 1938 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Angela (Douglas) Payne and Vivian Giles Watts both of Opelika, AL; three step-children, Lonnie Holloway of Opelika, AL, Malinda (Atherton) Thomas of Auburn, AL and Leenel Tony (Charlene) Holloway of Montgomery, AL; five grandchildren, Anton (Kiera) Payne, Douglas D. Payne, Michael Barnett, Venyetta Giles all of Opelika, AL and Jacara (Quintavious) Banks of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Mary Ann (George) Sanford of San Antonio, TX; two brothers, Cilvester (Sherry) Jiles and Ronnie (Lucretia) Giles both of Opelika, AL; one sister-in-law, Linda Giles, Richland, NC; a devoted companion, Cathy Newkirk of Opelika, AL; three god-children, Gwendolyn Baker, Tiffany Pitts both of Opelika, AL and Carla (Kelvin) Cubitt of Duluth, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
4454 Lee Rd 166, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.