Cleveland "CJ" Giles, Jr.
June 1, 1938 - September 5, 2021
Graveside service for Cleveland Giles, 83, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4454 Lee Rd 166, Opelika, AL 36804, Reverend S. Dewayne Drakeford, Pastor and Reverend Thomas Betts, Eulogist.
Mr. Giles, who passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at St. Vincent's St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, Alabama, was born June 1, 1938 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Angela (Douglas) Payne and Vivian Giles Watts both of Opelika, AL; three step-children, Lonnie Holloway of Opelika, AL, Malinda (Atherton) Thomas of Auburn, AL and Leenel Tony (Charlene) Holloway of Montgomery, AL; five grandchildren, Anton (Kiera) Payne, Douglas D. Payne, Michael Barnett, Venyetta Giles all of Opelika, AL and Jacara (Quintavious) Banks of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Mary Ann (George) Sanford of San Antonio, TX; two brothers, Cilvester (Sherry) Jiles and Ronnie (Lucretia) Giles both of Opelika, AL; one sister-in-law, Linda Giles, Richland, NC; a devoted companion, Cathy Newkirk of Opelika, AL; three god-children, Gwendolyn Baker, Tiffany Pitts both of Opelika, AL and Carla (Kelvin) Cubitt of Duluth, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 10, 2021.